KINGSPORT - Helen Ruth Wright, 83, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with her family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Georgia, raised in Florida, and moved to Kingsport, Tn in the early 1960’s. She was born to the late Charles Gay and Lillian Duff.
Helen was a long-time member of Gunnings Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities including choir member, Sunday school teacher, President of Ladies Missionary Society, the youth, and the church bus route.
She was employed by Tri-Cities Christian School as a bus driver and K-4 teacher. Helen retired from Food Lion with over 25 years of service.
Helen had a great talent as a seamstress. She used this talent to sew over 60 suit coats for missionaries. Helen was most happy when helping others. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by so many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Winfred Wright; daughter, Sharon Wright; brother, Charles “Junior” Gay; and sister, Sarah Byars.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Teresa McMurray (Daniel); son, David Wright (Penny); grandchildren, Jessica Faulkner (Billy), Malachi Wright, Sierra Wright (Lukas), and Sky Brown (Joshua); great-grandchildren, Kameron Hartgrove, Kailey Finehout, Kolby Fleenor, Olivia Haney, Kyra Ruth Fleenor, Raylynn Byars, Addilyn Lambert, Maya O’Wright, and Juniper O’Wright; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Gunnings Baptist Church from 6pm to 7pm. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gunnings Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 12:45 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon hospice; her nurse, Sarah; and CNA, Jasmine; Kathleen; and Samantha, for their love and care over the years.