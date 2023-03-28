KINGSPORT - Helen Ruth Wright, 83, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with her family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Georgia, raised in Florida, and moved to Kingsport, Tn in the early 1960’s. She was born to the late Charles Gay and Lillian Duff.

Helen was a long-time member of Gunnings Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities including choir member, Sunday school teacher, President of Ladies Missionary Society, the youth, and the church bus route.

