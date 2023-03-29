Helen Ruth Wright Mar 29, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Helen Ruth Wright, 83, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with her family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Gunnings Baptist Church from 6pm to 7pm. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating.A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Gunnings Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 12:45 pm. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon hospice; her nurse, Sarah; and CNA, Jasmine; Kathleen; and Samantha, for their love and care over the years.To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is serving the Wright family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you