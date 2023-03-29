KINGSPORT - Helen Ruth Wright, 83, of Kingsport, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023 with her family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Gunnings Baptist Church from 6pm to 7pm. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you