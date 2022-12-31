Helen Ruth Darnell, age 82, formerly of the Bloomingdale community in Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2022, at Church Hill Health and Rehab. She held various positions over the years including driving a truck with her husband. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning her house, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Helen was a loving aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Darnell; parents, George Edward and Ollie Mae Mitchell; siblings, Mary White, Lillie Broome, Louise Mitchell, Betty Mitchell, RH Mitchell, Hazel Bowlin, and George Edward Mitchell Jr.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.