Helen Ruth Darnell, age 82, formerly of the Bloomingdale community in Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on December 28, 2022, at Church Hill Health and Rehab. She held various positions over the years including driving a truck with her husband. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning her house, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Helen was a loving aunt and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, JC Darnell; parents, George Edward and Ollie Mae Mitchell; siblings, Mary White, Lillie Broome, Louise Mitchell, Betty Mitchell, RH Mitchell, Hazel Bowlin, and George Edward Mitchell Jr.
She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, along with her special friends Helen Alley and Bea Wolfe.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Church Hill Health and Rehab as well as Ashley Adams for their loving care.
The family will receive friends from 10am to 11am on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Chris Christian officiating and special singing provided by Bradd Potter and Ashley Pierce.
A graveside service will follow at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery in Mt. Carmel. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Power Point Ministries located at 457 Lenoir Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.