Helen Regina Ashby
Helen Regina Ashby went home to be with the Lord and her mommy and daddy on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the age of 69. Helen was born on October 16, 1952 to the late Joseph Ashby and Nancy Eula Mowdy Ashby in Kingsport, TN.
Helen was blessed with a large and loving family. She was a devoted mommy to her baby dolls and had a passion for art. Her favorite things included coloring, creating jewelry, and spending time with her family. She had a love for vacations; and taking a trip to her favorite destination, Cosby, always brought a smile to her face. She would always be the first in the car with her babies in tow. She was an animal lover, and loved puppy cuddles. Helen was the sweetest girl you could ever meet.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Curtis Mowdy; great nephew, William “Mr. Will” Bowery; great-great angel baby, October; two brothers-in-law, Lowel Frank Whitaker, and William “Beecher” Russell Bowery; maternal grandparents, Rev. B.L. Mowdy and Bessie Mae Hawkins Mowdy; paternal grandparents, William Ashby and Elizabeth Horne Ashby; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by two sisters, Janette “Janie” Bowery, and Linda Whitaker; two nieces, Regina “Genny” Whitaker, and Penny Bowery; four nephews, Russell Bowery and wife Lisa Bowerry, Bobby Bowery and wife Amanda “Mandy” Bowery, Jr. Mowdy, and Babe Mowdy; special aunt, Shirley Mowdy; uncle, Ed Mowdy; and a very special, special friend, Kristi Perkins. Helen was a great aunt to Kylie Connelly and Savannah Bowery and a great-great aunt to Makenzie, Dexter, Dax, and Oliver Connelly.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Bethany Baptist Church, 162 Bethany Church Road, Jonesborough, TN at 12:00 pm with Pastors Kevin Hilton and Kevin Rose officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 at Snyder’s Memorial Garden. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Ashby family.