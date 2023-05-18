Helen R. Johnson passed from this life to the next on May 13. She was born on June 12, 1922, in Campbellsville, KY.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Rhinehart, her father, Lester Rhinehart, her sister, Cecil Rhinehart, her brother, Forest Rhinehart, and her husband, Lloyd Johnson. She is survived by her son, Dr. Larry Johnson (wife, Ann); her daughter Trudy Williams; five grandchildren, Andrea Greer, Renee Walden, David Johnson, Andrew Johnson, and Whitney Buehler; five great-grandchildren, Owen Johnson, Emma Kate Johnson, Declan Buehler, Daylin Greer, and Alexis Greer; special friend, Shelby Parker; and nieces, Diana Martin, Phyllis Venable, Norma Moore, and Glenda Osborne.

