KINGSPORT - Helen Penley, 80, of Kingsport, formerly of Greene County, passed away at Johnson City Medical Center, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She worked at Kingsport Press for over 40 years.
She is survived by 2 great nieces: Akisha Lockridge & Eric Bailey, and Kema Johnson; great nephew: Caleb Lockridge & Kayla Mathews; several nieces and nephews, brothers: Donnie Penley, Charlie & Bea Penley, and Carl & Mary Lynn Penley.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Burley & Lucille Penley; Siblings: Mary Bowen, Ray Penley, Fred Penley, Roy Penley, Darl Penley, Frank Penley, and Ralph Penley.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1-3PM at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The graveside service will be Wednesday at 4PM in Pine Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Pete Smith officiating. Helen Penley.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com