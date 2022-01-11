"Pray without ceasing. we know not the hour that the Son of Man cometh.' 1 Thessalonians 5:17.
ROGERSVILLE - Helen Pearson, age 88, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Hugh Minor officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm January 13, 2022 in Highland Cemetery. The family asks if anyone plans on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm. Pallbearers will be Tyler Pearson, Austin Pearson, Shaun Pearson, Grant Peavler, Rick Dibble, and Kalija Sexton. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Amedisys Home Health and Caris Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hawkins County Humane Sociey. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.