"Pray without ceasing. we know not the hour that the Son of Man cometh.' 1 Thessalonians 5:17.
ROGERSVILLE - Helen Pearson, age 88, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born on September 5, 1933 in Hawkins County to the late John B and Ida Mae Helton. She retired from Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida Helton; husband, Jay Pearson; son, Virgil Pearson; grandson, Shaun Pearson; brother, Kenneth Helton; and sisters, Barbara Robinette and Kathy Helton.
She is survived by sons, Denny and Brenda Pearson, Bob Pearson, and Kip and April Pearson; daughters, Johnny and Elaine Setsor, Kay Peavler, Robin Rogers, and Tammy Pearson; sisters, Pat Gilmore, Jewel Rice, Dar Lindey, Holly Richards, and Mary Ruth Trent; brothers, Ed Helton and Jeff Helton; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Hugh Minor officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm January 13, 2022 in Highland Cemetery. The family asks if anyone plans on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 12:45 pm. Pallbearers will be Tyler Pearson, Austin Pearson, Shaun Pearson, Grant Peavler, Rick Dibble, and Kalija Sexton. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Amedisys Home Health and Caris Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hawkins County Humane Sociey. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.