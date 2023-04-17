Isaiah 40:31
But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength: they shall mount up with wings as eagles: they shall run, and not be weary: and shall walk, and not faint.
DUFFIELD, VA – Helen Olene (Stanley) Snodgrass, age 90, born on August 4th, 1932, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at home following a lengthy illness.
She was a born again Christian, Sunday School teacher at the West End Baptist Church for many years and a youth leader at Lewis Lane Central Baptist Church. She was a soul winner and led many people to the Lord. Jesus and Church was her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mattie Stanley; sister, JoAnn Hill; Ray Bradshaw.
Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack Snodgrass; daughters, Jessica (Norman) Eichmann, Paula Snodgrass, Jackie (Greg) Willis; grandchildren, Brittany Eichmann, Nikisha Eichmann, Meagan Willis, Blake Willis and fiancé Savanah Bowen; brother, Johnny (Nancy) Stanley; brothers-in-law, Johnny Snodgrass and Joe Hill; several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home and anytime at the family home. Services will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Aaron Edens officiating and Brittany Eichmann providing the eulogy. Transformed will be singing.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:15 am at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Willis, Meagan Willis, Blake Willis, Norman Eichmann, Larry Sherfey and Ron Hill.
To express condolences to the Snodgrass family, please visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.
