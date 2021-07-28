KINGSPORT - Helen Mosley, 70, of Kingsport, TN passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Gravelly Baptist Church.
The Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating.
The Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Last Supper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravelly Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Encompass Rehabilitation.
The care of Helen Mosley and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.