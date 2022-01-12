CHURCH HILL - Helen Miller Moore, 75, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal and Terry Hommel officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 14, 2022 in Church Hill Memorial Gardens. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.