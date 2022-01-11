CHURCH HILL - Helen Miller Moore, 75, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord, and she was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She had many friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Bertha Miller; brother, Johnny Miller Sr.; and sisters, Pearl Williams, and Wanda Miller.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Fred W. Moore; daughters, Tammy Graybeal (Greg), and Angie Poston (Fain); sister, Vickie Miller Green; grandchildren, Justin, Brooke, Angeleah, and Jameson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 pm with Rev. Greg Graybeal and Terry Hommel officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 14, 2022 in Church Hill Memorial Gardens. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.