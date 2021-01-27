BLOUNTVILLE - Helen Martin, 94, of Blountville, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family after an extended illness. A lifelong resident of Sullivan County, she retired from ASCS in Blountville, where she had worked for many years. Helen had been a member of Adams Chapel United Methodist Church since the age of 12. She enjoyed her exercise class, traveling, and eating out with friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.O. Martin.
Helen is survived by her two sons, Kenny Martin and wife Eleanor of Church Hill, and Tony Martin and Becky of Kingsport; two grandchildren, Kevin Martin and Kourtney Baker; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Osborne of Blountville; niece, Beth Perry; and nephew, Bernie Osborne.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Gunnings Cemetery with Pastor Grover Starnes officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Martin, Bernie Osborne, Brent Shaffer, Larry Brooks, Harry Wright, and Bill Hunnigan.
The family would like to thank very special caregivers, Meredith, Carol and Jessica.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Tracie Mitchell, 348 Carol Hill Dr., Blountville, TN 37617, or Second Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 3327, Johnson City, Tennessee 37620.