BIG STONE GAP, VA - Helen Marie Johnson, 90, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital surrounded by her children. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Johnson; son, Wendell Johnson and daughter, Donna Johnson.
She is survived by sons, Stanley Johnson (Dorothy), Randy Johnson (Sissy), Jeff Johnson (Crystal); and daughters, Sue Campbell (Bob), Carrie Griffin, Betty Rhoten (Dave), Ora Christian, Shelia Clark (Norman), Regina Johnson and Patsy Stanton (Roger).
She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., E., Big Stone Gap, VA from 5pm to 7:00pm. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7:00pm with Pastor Mike Sampson officiating.
Graveside services will be Friday, July 24, 2020, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens at 12:00pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home to leave in procession at 11:20am.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Helen Johnson.
