I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
GREENEVILLE - Helen Marie Gass Malone, age 79, of Greeneville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home.
Those close to her knew her as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and friend, but most importantly a devoted Christian. She was a homemaker by trade. She loved helping others, volunteering at the Northern Greene County Churches United in Love Ministry, and volunteering at Roby Adult Center delivering Meals on Wheels and helping anyone that was in need. She was a lifelong member of Sulphur Springs Community Church.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Vernie Malone; one son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Rebecca Malone; one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Rick Waddell; sister, Barbara Cooper of Michigan; sister-in-law and husband, Judy and Orgal Miller; two grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, granddaughter and husband, Rachael and Zak Proffitt and grandson, Evan Malone.
Mrs. Malone was preceded in death by her parents, Albert “Dad” Gass and Vida Gass; and one brother, Harry Dean Gass.
Per her request, there will be no formal visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at Cross Anchor Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Friday for a graveside service with Rev. Greg Davis, Rev Bill Rimmer and Kevin Morrison officiating. Keith and Myna Williams will provide music and songs.
Pallbearers will be Steve Malone, Evan Malone, Rick Waddell, Zak Proffitt, Mark Proffitt and Austin Matthews. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Sulphur Springs Community Church, her neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greeneville Isaiah 117 House or the Northern Greene County Churches United in Love Ministry.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.