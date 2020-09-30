CHURCH HILL - Helen Marie Christian Brown, 81, went to be with her Lord Saturday, September 26, 2020, after a long illness at her home.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow to Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Family and friend will serve as pallbearers.
To leave an online message for the Brown family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Brown family