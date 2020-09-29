CHURCH HILL - Helen Marie Christian Brown, 81, went to be with her Lord Saturday, September 26, 2020, after a long illness at her home.
She was born October 19, 1939, in Ellicott City, Maryland. A daughter of the late Charles Thomas (T) Christian andClair Odessa (Dessie) Bennett Christian.
She resided in Church Hill and attended Liberty Chapel Primitive Baptist Church until unable due to health problems.
Helen was a retired Social Service Supervisor for the state of Maryland.
Her greatest joy was talking to her Great-Grandchildren as well as reading and framing puzzles that she assembled.
She is survived by her Husband of 37 years, Paul L. Brown Jr of Church Hill, TN, two sisters Bonnie Malchow of Jacksonville, FL, and Betty Turner of Palmeto, FL; a brother, Robert Christian of Rogersville, TN; Granddaughter Stacey Kibler of Mather, Pa; Grandson Ronald Wyatt Jr of San Diego, Ca; Great-Grandchildren Ronald "RJ" Wyatt, Cruz Diego Arana, Madison Lillian Wyatt of San Diego CA; 6 nieces and 8 nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her two sons and daughter: James Wyatt, Ronald Glenn Wyatt Sr, Emma Kay Kibler; a brother, Charles Christian and sisters Marty Smith, Dorothy Christian Holland.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The burial will follow to Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Family and friend will serve as pallbearers.
