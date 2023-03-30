BLOUNTVILLE - Helen Mae Cole, 92, of Blountville, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at The American House in Bristol. She was born to the late Eugene and Dolly (Pendergrass) Rosenbalm.

Helen was a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Helen enjoyed bowling, antiquing and cooking.

