BLOUNTVILLE - Helen Mae Cole, 92, of Blountville, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023 at The American House in Bristol. She was born to the late Eugene and Dolly (Pendergrass) Rosenbalm.
Helen was a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. Helen enjoyed bowling, antiquing and cooking.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband L.B Cole; along with six siblings.
Survivors include her children, David Cole (Darlene), Teresa Cole, Patsy Little (Greg); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Rosenbalm, Rebecca Hartley, Jeanette Riffey and Robert Rosenbalm; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Cole family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, April 3, 2023 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in The Garden of the Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park. David Cole, Nathan Cole, Matthew Little, Tyler Little, Cole little and Ryan Little will serve as pallbearers.
The Cole family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of American House.
Those who prefer donations, the Cole family has requested that donations be made in Helen’s memory to The American Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Cole family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081