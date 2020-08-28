CHUCKEY - Helen M. Pitt, 92, Chuckey, TN was called home Wednesday morning at her home. Helen lived in the Lovelace Community for most of her life. She was a long time member of Lovelace Missionary Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. Helen always loved flowers, gardening and caring for others. She was beloved.
Her husband, Worlie Lester (Babe) Pitt, several sisters and brothers preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Kress, Shirley Beach and husband Herbert; three grandchildren, Tammy Miller, Kristy Beach-Callebs, and Regina Ratliff; four great-grandchildren, Lanndan Miller, Blake Sowers, Chesney Callebs, and Cameron Sowers; sisters, Myrtle Moore and Margaret Ferguson; brother, Bobby Wines; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends 12-2 p.m. Sunday at the Fall Branch Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Fall Branch Chapel with Rev. Allan Brummett officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Lovelace Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Blake Sowers, Cameron Sowers, Lanndan Miller, Scott Miller, and Darrell Callebs.