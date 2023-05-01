Helen Marie Morelock Andrews, 87, passed away on April 30, 2023 after an extended illness. She was born in Kingsport on November 2,1935 to the late Lyle and Grace Morelock. Helen lived here most of her life. She was an active member at Bethany Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school, served as an elder, was president of the Presbyterian Women and Circle Chairman for many years. Her young years were spent at Glen Alpine Methodist Church. After graduating from Sullivan High School, she attended ETSU and received a degree in Business Education and MS in Education. She married and became a full time Mother before beginning her career as a teacher in the Sullivan County School System. She taught typing at Colonial Heights Middle School before joining the Sullivan South faculty when it opened and retired after 31 years. Helen served her community after retirement on the board of Meals on Wheels and delivered meals for many decades. She also volunteered at the Salvation Army and Kingsport Carousel. She found great pleasure in travel, cooking, reading, theatre and gardening. Her outgoing personality made her a good friend to many.
Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Doyle Morelock.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she leaves to cherish her memory by her two sons, Allan Andrews and wife Paula and Chris Andrews and wife Candy of Brentwood; and her very special daughter, Laurie Andrews Street and husband Dan. Special grandchildren, Kelli Andrews Fletcher and husband Wesley, Abbey Andrews Christian and husband Matt, Caroline Andrews, Dr. Danielle Street Stephens and husband Matt, Drew Street and wife Aubryn, Dr. Natalie Street and Hope McFarlin; five great-grandchildren, Emma Lawson, Levi Christian, Hudson Street, Blair Stephens and Harper Street; sister, Margaret Gibson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow funeral services at Depews Chapel Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5825 Ft. Henry Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663.