Helen Lynn Burleson, 67, passed away peacefully April 26, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. She fought multiple illnesses fearlessly and with grace throughout her life. Helen was born on September 22, 1954, in New York City to the late Bertha Long Wortman and Robert Conrad Wortman. Her father’s job kept the family moving quite a bit during her childhood. She attended schools in New York City, Atlanta, and then went on to graduate from Central High School in Chattanooga in 1972, a year early she would proudly add.
Helen had numerous passions throughout her life. After high school, she ventured away from home and backpacked through various parts of the American West. She later got in to racing autocross where she loved to test out her Datsun 260z. Finally once she came back to East Tennessee, live music was what she lived for, and she frequented Down Home in Johnson City where musicians were plentiful.
Helen’s biggest desire in life was to be a mother. She became a wonderful Mama of three daughters who were her entire world and which she raised with unconditional love. She would always tell her girls, “I love you bunches and mostest, bestest and firstest, always and forever” with the I Love You hand sign waving in the air. Her soul was pure and special. Her human presence will be missed immensely but her spirit will continue to live.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her sister Maria Wortman.
She is survived by her daughters Rebecca Lynn Burleson of Wilmington, NC, Rachael Leigh Burleson of Tirana, Albania, and Sarah Rose Burleson Huntoon and husband Isaac of Kingsport, TN; her grandchildren Liluna Indigo Wilson and Ellenor Joy Huntoon; as well as her siblings Sharon Weiland, Teresa Chapin, and Robert Wortman.
A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Tom Hancock.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the GoFundMe (Helen Lynn Burleson Memorial Fund) they have set up to create a memorial worthy of their mother’s love and legacy at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helen-lynn-burleson-memorial-fund
The care of Helen Lynn Burleson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.