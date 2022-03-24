SURGOINSVILLE – Helen Louise Skeens Bullock, 95 of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter, following an extended illness. Born in Speers Ferry, VA she had been a resident of Kingsport for most of her life. She was owner of Helen’s Alterations.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ekron Skeens, her second husband, Claude Bullock; sons, Bruce Skeens and Dale Skeens; grandchildren, Dalia and Jimmie Skeens, Kevin and Danial Bullock; sisters, Beatrice Burgman, Margaret Murray and Francis Lane; brothers, Lester, Paul, Ed, Ezra and Elmer Jarrett.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Wanda Vickie Toney and Zella Alley both of Surgoinsville; son, Robert Skeens Bullock (Dorene); grandchildren, Brandy Mallory, Misty Zierk, A.J. Bullock, Matthew Gard, Marty Gard and David Skeens; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Geneva Tipton (Joe); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Tipton’s Chapel Church in Manville, VA.
A funeral service will follow at 1 pm at the church with Rev. Joe Roberts officiating. Music will be provided by The Tipton Family and Linda Knight.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matthew Gard, Shane Clark, David Tipton, Joel Lawson, A.J. Bullock and Eddy Hartgrove.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Bullock family.