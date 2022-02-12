BIG STONE GAP, VA - Helen Louise (Phillips) Craft, 81, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Helen was born in the community of "Crackers Neck" on Sept. 25, 1940; she was the daughter of the late; John Henry Phillips, and Lillie Mae (Davis) Phillips. Helen lived a simple life and never asked for fame or riches. If she loved you, it was with her whole heart. She had a feisty side, and loved listening to music, writing songs, and poetry. Her message to everyone is LOVE YOUR FAMILY, with your whole heart!
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by; her siblings, Judy Vaughn, Brenda Ramey, &
Paul Eugene Phillips, her beloved husband was waiting inside the gates of Heaven, to meet her with open arms, Mr. Troy D. Craft.
She is survived by her children; daughter, Doris J. (Neeley) Foutch & fiance' Greg Rose, son, Sanford Craft & wife Terina, Anthony Craft & wife Jackie; nine grandchildren, April F. Stidams, Johnathan A. Stidams, David S. Foutch, Brandon Craft, Reagan Craft, Blake Craft, Dakota Craft, Mathew Johnson, & Preston Wade; nine great grandchildren, Seamus Stidams, Garrick Stidams, Quintion Stidams, Sophia Foutch, David S. Foutch II, Annah Craft, Cathlene Kennedy, Brayden Craft, and Emma Rose Craft; six siblings, Francis Bobich, Phyliss Blevins & husband Steve, Joyce Edwards & husband Johnny, Anglea G. Phillips, John Henry Phillips Jr. "Bud" & wife Alice, Scott Phillips & wife Margaret, other close relatives, and friends.
Services and burial were held on Saturday at Holding Funeral Home, the burial was conducted in Riverview Cemetery next to her husband.
