KINGSPORT - Helen Littleton Roberts, 88, of Kingsport, gained her heavenly angel wings on the morning of December 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Helen lived a true life of service to others – friends, family and her church, Sullivan Baptist Church, a church home she dearly loved. She was a devoted member of Sullivan Baptist for over 60 years.
Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Delmer Roberts; her parents, Bert and Velva Littleton; sister, Patsy Harris and husband, Bill Harris; brother, Lee Littleton and wife, Janice Littleton.
Helen is survived by her son, Del Ray Roberts and wife Donna; granddaughter, Chessa Roberts and fiancé, Tyler Scalf; great-granddaughter, Cambrie Roberts. Helen had a very special bond with Cambrie as they shared many memorable meals, laughs and desserts with each other. Helen is also survived by grandson, Shane Roberts and wife Stephanie; great-grandson, Graham Roberts.
Others left to cherish Helen’s memory are sisters, Irene Mullenix and Peggy Ball (Kenny); special sister-in-law, Louise Cookenour as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, Helen specifically requested memorial contributions be made to Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family wishes to extend special appreciation to Isaac Cox and Tabitha Bledsoe of Avalon Hospice, and neighbor, Brandi Smith for everything they have done recently to assist Helen and her family.