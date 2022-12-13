KINGSPORT - Helen Littleton Roberts, 88, of Kingsport, gained her heavenly angel wings on the morning of December 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Helen lived a true life of service to others – friends, family and her church, Sullivan Baptist Church, a church home she dearly loved. She was a devoted member of Sullivan Baptist for over 60 years.

Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Delmer Roberts; her parents, Bert and Velva Littleton; sister, Patsy Harris and husband, Bill Harris; brother, Lee Littleton and wife, Janice Littleton.

