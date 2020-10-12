BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Helen King Keel, 61, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Norton Community Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Wayne Hager officiating.
The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11:00am Friday in Glencoe Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
