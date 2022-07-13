ROGERSVILLE - Helen Katherine Tunnell Bailey, age 96, was born to Oliver Lee and Clemmie Joe Russell Tunnell on December 17, 1925. She died at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville, her home for the past six years. Helen lived most of her life in the Tunnell Hill community of Hawkins County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, David Alfred Bailey, Jr., her parents, and an infant sister.
She is survived by her daughter Margaret Alice Bailey Crawley and her husband Winston of Chambersburg, PA; grandchildren Allyson White and her husband Patrick of Leesburg, VA, as well as Winston Crawley III of Irwin, PA; and great grandchild Nathaniel White of Leesburg, VA.
There will be a private Memorial service.
Online condolences may be made to www.broome funeral home.com
The staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bailey family.