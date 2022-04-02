KINGSPORT – Helen Kate “Memaw” Adkins, of Kingsport, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
