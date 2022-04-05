KINGSPORT, TN - Helen Kate Adkins passed away peacefully April 2, 2022, at her residence.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Jay Cline, Minister, officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sullivan County Humane Society, 380 Masengill Rd, Blountville, TN 37617 or your favorite local animal shelter.
