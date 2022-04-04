KINGSPORT, TN - Helen Kate Adkins passed away peacefully April 2, 2022, at her residence.
Helen grew up in Fall Branch, TN and loved playing basketball. Her family has fond memories of her bragging about her 22-inch waist during that time. She began her career as an entrepreneur right out of beauty school and opened her first beauty shop in Gray, TN called “Debbie Kay”. Helen also worked diligently to bring upscale women’s fashion into the Kingsport area by establishing “Annie’s Room” and the store she retired from, “Stefinel”. Helen loved her customers and you could always go in to shop, sit down and visit. She was a blessing to be around, was kind and loved everyone. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was the rock of her family and her children and grandchildren never heard the word no; “Memaw” was always there to support us along the way.
Helen was proceeded in death by her parents, Charles and Daisy Rush; her husband Thomas Adkins; brothers, James Rush, Virgil Rush and Howard Rush; sisters, Nellie Mae Booher and Elizabeth “Tom” Bair.
Helen is survived by her three children, Debbie Marsh, her husband Ed of Venice, FL., Belinda Martin, her husband Charles of Kingsport, TN, Jill Lago, her husband Angel Alberto of Kingsport, TN.; two grandchildren, Kristie Johnson, her husband Anthony of Kingsport, TN., Jenna Buckles of Raleigh, NC; two great- grandchildren, Nikkie Johnson of Nashville, TN, Steven Johnson of Ft. Campbell, KY; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her fur baby Sammy.
Helen was a member of Northeast Church of Christ in Kingsport.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Jay Cline, Minister, officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sullivan County Humane Society, 380 Masengill Rd, Blountville, TN 37617 or your favorite local animal shelter.
The care of Helen Kate Adkins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.