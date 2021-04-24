KINGSPORT - Helen K. Gilley, 90, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021.
She was born in Natural Tunnel, VA on March 13, 1931, to the late Arthur and Claudie Fraizer Catron.
Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She worked as a C.N.A. at Holston Valley Medical Center for many years and was a member of State Line Baptist Church.
Helen loved inviting her neighbors to attend church with her.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle J. Gilley; infant daughter, Debbie Gilley; four sisters and two brothers.
Left to cherish Helen’s memory are her son, Esta Gilley (Johnnie) of Manning, SC, daughter, Zesta Faulkner (Kenneth) of Corryton, TN and son, Scott Gilley (Patty) of Maryville, TN; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Maude McNew and Kacellia Hensley; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Tuesday April 27, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 am in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 11:00 am with Helen’s son, Pastor Esta Gilley officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in The Garden of Meditation. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to Covid-19, those attending the visitation and services are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
