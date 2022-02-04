BIG STONE GAP, VA - Helen Juanita (Holcomb) Roberts 83, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at her residence. 8 children; 23 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren and she loved us all. The family will receive friends at Holding Funeral Home, on Saturday, Feb 5, 2022 from 11 to 1 p.m. for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral homes chapel, with Pastor James Ray Holcomb officiating, special music will be provided by, Evan Holcomb, and Mona Holcomb. The committal service will be held following the service, in Holcomb family Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. An online guest registry is available for the Roberts Family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Her daughter Cynthia Condry has written this obituary for her mother.
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Helen Juanita (Holcomb) Roberts