NICKELSVILLE, VA - Helen Joyce Kilgore, 90 of Nickelsville, VA passed away peacefully following a period of declining health.
Graveside services will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Nickelsville Cemetery with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. Music will be provided by Danny Dixon, Pam Powers and Candace Bennett. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Gregory DeMotts, special friends, Nancy, Phyllis and Melanie.
Condolences may be made online to the family of Helen Joyce Kilgore by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to be serving the family of Helen Joyce Kilgore.