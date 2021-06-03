NICKELSVILLE, VA - Helen Joyce Kilgore, 90 of Nickelsville, VA passed away peacefully following a period of declining health. She was born on May 4, 1931 to the late John Henry and Gladys Fleenor. She was a member of Nickelsville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her two sons, Charles “Charlie” Mays and Rocky Dwayne Mays; brother, Harold Fleenor; a precious uncle, Robert Fleenor and a great great grandson, Baby Tyler.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Teresa Farmer Shortt, Nickelsville, VA; son, Vern Mays and wife Sheila, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Dustin Taylor Mays and wife Robyn, Mt. Carmel, TN, Morgan Rhea Hazlett and husband Austin, Linden, NC, Summer Carmack and Stewart, April Wallace and Andy, Brandy and Chris Statzer; future great granddaughter, Emery Ann Hazlett; great grandchildren, Stephanie and Chris, Samantha, Skylar, Dylan and Emily Wallace, Chloe, Whitney and John Powers, Katie Sluss and Dustin; great great grandchildren, Emma and Bentley, John Wayne, Eli; precious aunt, Odine Fleenor; several nieces and nephews; special cousin, Doug Jackson and wife Pauline.
Graveside services will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Nickelsville Cemetery with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. Music will be provided by Danny Dixon, Pam Powers and Candace Bennett. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Gregory DeMotts, special friends, Nancy, Phyllis and Melanie.
