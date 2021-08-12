ROGERSVILLE - Helen JoAnn Cinnamon Janish, age 76, of Rogersville, TN passed away in peace on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.
JoAnn was born on March 30th, 1945, the second child to Mary and Rod Cinnamon. She graduated from Rogersville High School in 1962 where she was known as the friend that never chose her friends but instead they chose her because of her beautiful soul; she always loved everyone the same. She carried that trait throughout her life. Her caring nature made her a friend to everyone that met her. Her infectious smile and kind heart would speak volumes of the precious person she was inside and out.
After graduation, JoAnn worked at AFG Glass and the Hawkins County Board of Education before landing her career job at TRW. She worked in production control at TRW beginning in 1973 and retired in 2000. JoAnn had a love for gardening and planting flowers, relaxing on her front porch, and being with her family. JoAnn touched many people in such a positive way through her ability to listen and care.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her son, Mark Adams; father, Rod Cinnamon; brother, Don Cinnamon, and grandparents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Harry Janish; mother, Mary Cinnamon; sister, Judy Helton (Charlie) of Bristol; brother, Wayne Cinnamon of Rogersville; step sons, Brian Janish of Morristown, Matthew Janish (Hillary) of Jefferson City, two step grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and her great nieces and nephews that brought her such great joy.
“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”
Proverbs 31:31
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Saturday, August 14th, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home followed by the funeral services at 6pm. Burial will be held Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at Highland Cemetery at 3pm. If you plan on attending, please meet at the funeral home at 2:45pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com