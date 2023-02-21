GATE CITY, VA - Helen J. (Peters) Smith, 89, Gate City, VA, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab.
Helen was born in Scott County, VA, on June 28, 1933, to the late John D. and Mary Elizabeth (Darnell) Peters.
Helen attended Midway Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Joe Roy Smith, and son Darrell K. Smith preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Lycrecia Smith; sons, Roger (Rita) Smith, and Jeffery Smith, Sr.; grandchildren, Jeffery Smith, Jr.; step-grandchildren, Jason Kimbler (Terri), Kelvin Kimbler (Rachel), and Amanda Knight (Jamie); and niece, Linda Shipley.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, with Rev. Coy Butler officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the graveside.
Kelvin Kimbler, Jason Kimbler, Tommy Musick, Jeffery Smith, Jr., Bill Darnell, and Justin Gillenwater will serve as pallbearers. Tommy Ray Gillenwater, Bob Blanton, Willie Mack Musick, Gary Lark, Dwight Lane, and Scotty Perry will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
An online guest register is available for the Smith family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Helen J. (Peters) Smith.
