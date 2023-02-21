GATE CITY, VA - Helen J. (Peters) Smith, 89, Gate City, VA, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab.

Helen was born in Scott County, VA, on June 28, 1933, to the late John D. and Mary Elizabeth (Darnell) Peters.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you