KINGSPORT – Helen Irene Persinger, 87 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Orchard View Rehab Center following an extended illness. Born in Rogersville, she had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. Helen was a member of Orebank Freewill Baptist Church and attended Holy Mountain Baptist Church. She accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age. Helen was retired from Holston Manor following over 20 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Persinger; infant daughter, Melissa; infant grandson, Timothy True.
Helen is survived by her son, Larry Persinger; daughters, Juanita Whittamore (Bert), Jeanie Spears (David), Barbara True (Steve) and Cathy Lane (Richard); grandchildren, Angel King, David Whittamore, Josh Whittamore, Michael Persinger, Micaela True, Myria True, Marissa True, McKenna Maloney, Jamie Lane and Stephanie Lane; several great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Tim Price officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Michael Persinger, David and Josh Whittamore, Jamie Lane, Chris Cody, Ethan Maloney, and Chris DeLancey. Carlos Ramirez will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Orchard View Nursing Home and Suncrest Hospice of Kingsport for their loving care.