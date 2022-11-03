KINGSPORT – Helen Irene Persinger, 87 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Orchard View Rehab Center following an extended illness. Born in Rogersville, she had lived in Kingsport for most of her life. Helen was a member of Orebank Freewill Baptist Church and attended Holy Mountain Baptist Church. She accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age. Helen was retired from Holston Manor following over 20 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Persinger; infant daughter, Melissa; infant grandson, Timothy True.

