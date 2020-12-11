LEBANON - Helen Florence Counts, 89, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Lebanon, TN.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
A Graveside Service for Helen will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Kingsport, TN in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount with Reverend Laura Rasor officiating. Pallbearers will be Helen’s son, son-in-law and grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helen Counts honor, may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Dr., Bristol, VA 24201.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Teresa Shelton and Tammy Hunter for their compassion and care, and Avalon Hospice for all they did to keep Helen comfortable in her home during her last days.
The care of Helen Counts and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.