GRAY - Helen Eloise Wise, 79, of Gray, passed away Sunday January 30, 2022, at NHC Healthcare facility in Johnson City. Eloise was born to the late Glenn and Edna Price Miller, in War, West Virginia. Eloise was a loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed.
Eloise lived most of her life in Washington County, Tennessee and was a member of First Church of God. She graduated from Johnston Memorial Nursing School in 1963. Eloise worked for nearly forty years as a Registered Nurse, with the last 28 years of service at Johnson City Medical Center. Eloise enjoyed reading mystery novels, traveling, Bowling tournaments “Shopping” with her husband and friends, and spending time with her loved ones. Eloise especially cherished spending time with her granddaughter. She had a passion for nursing and knew early on in life that her mission was to take care of others.
In addition to her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles Aaron Wise and her brother Glenn G. Miller.
Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Blair Wise and Craig Wise; one sister, Peggy Boyd and her husband Johnny; one granddaughter, Aleigh Wise; one brother-in-law, Gene Wise and his wife Patsy; along with several nieces and nephews.
An entombment service for Helen Eloise Wise will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring VA. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Sunday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.