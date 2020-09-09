Helen “Earleen” Taylor left this earthly life to begin her eternal life in the presence of Jesus on September 6, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Chris Ball officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Helen "Earleen" Taylor.