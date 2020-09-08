Helen “Earleen” Taylor left this earthly life to begin her eternal life in the presence of Jesus on September 6, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter. Earleen was born to James Earl Going and Ethel Mae Waller Going in June of 1936. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and was employed at Kingsport Press until the birth of her daughter. Earleen was a lifelong member of Glenwood Baptist Church. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jack Taylor. Earleen loved growing flowers, her favorite being mandevilla and impatiens. She delighted in watching the hummingbirds that they attracted. This past summer, she and her daughter spent many hours enjoying the birds that visited the feeders outside of her window. She especially loved the tiny yellow goldfinches that would visit daily.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 63 years; Jackie H. Taylor; brother, James Ralph Going; and brother-in-law, Mitchell Dillon.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jacqueline Hale and husband Wayne; grandson (whom she truly adored), Matt Hale and wife Sarah; great-grandson, Griffin Moody (who always brought a smile to her face); sister, Frances Dillon; sisters-in-law, Bernice Going, Linda Sanders and husband Robert; several nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Diane Copas and Angela Masters; and special nephew, Mike Speers.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Brian Shafer and his staff at Holston Medical Group for his kindness and compassionate care over the years; Dr. Lauren Py for the outstanding care that she gave mother on multiple visits to the emergency room at Ballad Health; and Robin Metcalf of the Homemakers Program. Mother always looked forward to Robin’s weekly visits. The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the team of Ballad Hospice. Our family has been blessed beyond measure by Nicky, Angie, Sky, and Allison. They are truly angels among us.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Chris Ball officiating. Those wishing to attend should meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
