Helen E. Collins, 96, gained her angel wings on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, with her family surrounding her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Clarence M. Collins; five sisters; and two brothers.
Helen was blessed with three children, Barbara Byers and husband Harold, William Suel Collins and wife Monnie, and Robert Z. Collins; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Jackie Rolo.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery.