KINGSPORT - Helen Cox, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
An Entombment Service will be conducted Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm in Mausoleum II at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Byron Paddock, minister will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Library, 1000 Summer Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living for their compassionate care of Helen.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Helen Cox and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.