KINGSPORT - Helen Cox, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born January 8, 1934, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Paul and Etta Mae Maupin Story.
Helen was a loving wife and mother who was an avid Bridge player and enjoyed reading.
She taught the second and fourth grades in the Kingsport City School System for thirty-two years which was her life’s passion.
Helen was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Fred” Cox.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Missy Robinson; sister, Carolyn York and husband, Bob and family; brother-in-law, Clyde W. Carter; niece, Mary Beth Larimer and husband, Jeff and family; special friend, Tammy Stout.
An Entombment Service will be conducted Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm in Mausoleum II at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Byron Paddock, minister will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abraham Lincoln Elementary School Library, 1000 Summer Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Elmcroft Assisted Living for their compassionate care of Helen.
