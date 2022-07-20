Helen Christian Rutledge Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NASHVILLE - Helen Christian Rutledge, 85, passed away on June 23, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side in Nashville, TN.We will be having a Celebration of Life for Helen on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Moose Lodge #972, 1213 Stewball Circle Kingsport, TN 37660.Thanks to all of you that have reached out to our family. We really appreciate your prayers and kindness! Thank you to everyone for loving our mom. It has been an incredible journey.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Helen Christian Rutledge Kingsport Nashville Kindness Tn Mom Celebration Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video