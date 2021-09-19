Helen Elizabeth Broadwater, 81, passed away Sunday September 19, 2021 due to complications from COVID19. She has gone home now to be with the love of her life Digeon “Rod” Broadwater and walk the golden streets with Jesus Christ.
Helen was born and raised in Nickelsville VA and moved to Weber City VA to raise her family. Helen worked for Broadwater Drug and Weber City Water Department. Helen was best known for her loving extra sweet personality. She never met a stranger and was a social butterfly that seemed to love every person she encountered.
Preceded in death by her husband; Rod Broadwater and son James Michael Broadwater; father and mother Rufus & Nina Wampler; sisters and brothers, Reba Jennings, June Pippen & JB Wampler.
Helen is survived by 2 sons, Terry & Tim Broadwater, wife Kim Broadwater, grand children Shannon Broadwater, Shawn Broadwater, Kristin Middleton, Mason Broadwater and Madison Broadwater. Many nieces and nephews.
Special recognition that was considered family Cecil Kerns, Cleda Garland, Sherrie Rhoton and close friends Joann Castle and Jill Cryder.
Funeral and Graveside services will be closed due to the contagious nature of COVID19. Family requests no flowers or food. Online Condolences may be made to the Broadwater family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscottt.com. Comments can also be made on Facebook with Terry, Tim & Kim Broadwater.
