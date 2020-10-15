Helen Blanche Williams was called home to heaven on Tuesday October 13,2020 at Wexford house after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Sullivan County and a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She was a faithful member of preaching Christ church in her later years.
She was preceded in death by her husband David o Williams, her infant son Jonathan Bradley Williams and her parents Mr. and Mrs. J.C. DeVault
Surviving are her son David Ryan Williams and wife; Miranda; daughter Jessica Rheanne Williams and fiancé Matthew; and adopted son Shannon Williams and wife Danielle
Grandchildren include Keegan, Caleigh, and Emersyn Williams and Braden Garlits
Family will receive friends at the home of Helen on Friday and Saturday from 10-4pm
And a celebration of life Sunday October 18th at preaching Christ church at 2pm with pastor Chad Roberts officiating