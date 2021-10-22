FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Helen Bernice Quillen, 86, of Ft. Blackmore, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, October 18, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rick Quillen officiating. Music will be provided by Angie Horne. Graveside service will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Quillen Family Cemetery in Fort Blackmore. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:15 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Medical Center and especially Dustin and Angie.
Condolences may be made online to the Helen Bernice Quillen family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family of Helen Bernice Quillen.