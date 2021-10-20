FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Helen Bernice Quillen, 86, of Ft. Blackmore, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, October 18, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on June 22, 1935 to the late Thurman Castle and Annie Eliza Gibson Castle. She was a founding member of Ft. Blackmore Holiness Church and later served as Pastor for over 20 years. Helen continued as pastor emeritus and faithful member after that, loving to sing, testify and worship her Lord at Ft. Blackmore Holiness Church/ Harvestime Worship Center. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Kelly E. Quillen; daughter, Wanda Jo Quillen; sisters, Willie Sexton, Margie Bishop and Joann Sexton.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Dean and husband Eddie; sons, Sammy Castle and wife Betty, Preston Quillen and wife Beverly, Rick Quillen; grandchildren, Timmy Dean, Steven Dean and wife Courtnay, Amy Clark and husband Darrell, Hannah Quillen, Kelly Grace Quillen; great grandchildren, Summer Dean, Haylee Clark, Arlo Dean; sister, Juanita Sexton; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 5 – 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Rick Quillen officiating. Music will be provided by Angie Horne. Graveside service will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Quillen Family Cemetery in Fort Blackmore. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:15 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Holston Valley Medical Center and especially Dustin and Angie.
