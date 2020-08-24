NICKELSVILLE, VA - Helen Berneice Meade, 88, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Friday, August 21. 2020 at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the homes of Randy Meade and Ruby Dingus. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating. Travis and Robin Stapleton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. John Meade, Jerry Meade, Terry Meade, Randy Meade, Andy Meade, and Zachary H. Davis-Meade will serve as pallbearers. Nephews and Great Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to Covid 19, please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
