NICKELSVILLE, VA - Helen Berneice Meade, 88, Nickelsville, VA passed away, Friday, August 21. 2020 at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Helen was born in Scott County, VA on January 14, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Joseph Harrison and Cynthia Lenora (Lawson) Meade.
She was a member of Meade’s Rural Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Senior Citizens of Nickelsville, VA. She was an avid crafter and worked many years as a seamstress.
In addition to her parents, her sisters, Zelma Bevins, Jenniewood Hayter, and an infant sister, Margie; and brothers, Hansford, Herschel, Ballard, Ervin, Ned, and Ted Meade preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sister, Ruby Dingus, Nickelsville, VA and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home, and other times at the homes of Randy Meade and Ruby Dingus. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Henry Wayne Meade officiating. Travis and Robin Stapleton will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. John Meade, Jerry Meade, Terry Meade, Randy Meade, Andy Meade, and Zachary H. Davis-Meade will serve as pallbearers. Nephews and Great Nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Due to Covid 19, please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
An online guest register is available for the Meade family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
